China launches suit at WTO against U.S. chip export curbs - Global Times

China on Monday launched a suit at the World Trade Organization over against the United States over its chip export control measures, the sate-backed Global Times said in a tweet on Tuesday, citing China's commerce ministry.

The move is a way of seeking to address Chinese concerns through legal means, and a necessary way to defend China's "legitimate interests," the tweet said.

