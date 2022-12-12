China launches suit at WTO against U.S. chip export curbs - Global Times
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-12-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 23:04 IST
- Country:
- China
China on Monday launched a suit at the World Trade Organization against the United States over its chip export control measures, the state-backed Global Times said in a tweet on Tuesday, citing China's commerce ministry.
The move is a way of seeking to address Chinese concerns through legal means, and a necessary way to defend China's "legitimate interests," the tweet said.
