Left Menu

Passenger vehicles post highest-ever sales in Nov: Siam

PV sales were 2,76,231 units in November 2022, against 2,15,626-unit sales in November 2021, according to the sales data released by industry body -- Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 13:26 IST
Passenger vehicles post highest-ever sales in Nov: Siam
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The segment of passenger vehicles (PV) posted its highest-ever sales during the month of November in fiscal 2022-23 (FY23). PV sales were 2,76,231 units in November 2022, against 2,15,626-unit sales in November 2021, according to the sales data released by industry body -- Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam). According to November data, two-wheeler sales were 12,36,190 units in November 2022 as against 10,61,493 units sold in November 2021. Three-wheeler sales were 45,664 units in November this year as against 22,551 units sold in November 2021.

The total production in November of PVs, three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and quadricycles in the month of November 2022 was 20,42,575 units. Commenting on November sales, Vinod Aggarwal, President, Siam, said, "Positive consumer and business sentiments has reflected in the better sales in the month of November 2022, compared to the previous year. We note a sequential decline over October 2022 attributable to seasonality and softness in key export markets."

On Industry performance in November 2022, Rajesh Menon, Director-General, Siam, said, "Passenger vehicles posted highest ever sales in FY2022-23 till November, while the three-wheelers are still lower than 2010-11 and two-wheelers are less than 2016-17. Higher interest rates and increase in long-term insurance premium, continues to be a concern for the consumers." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global
4
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022