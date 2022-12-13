Guru Deshpande and Kaushik Izardar join hands for Kannada anthology film Pentagon

Left Menu

Producers Guru Deshpande and Kaushik Izardar have joined hands for Kannada language anthology film titled Pentagon. The anthology film comprises of five different stories that will be helmed by five directors - Akash Srivatsa, Chandra Mohan, Raghu Shivamogga, Kiran Kumar, and Guru Deshpande himself.

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI/PNN): Producers Guru Deshpande and Kaushik Izardar have joined hands for Kannada language anthology film titled Pentagon. The anthology film comprises of five different stories that will be helmed by five directors - Akash Srivatsa, Chandra Mohan, Raghu Shivamogga, Kiran Kumar, and Guru Deshpande himself. Guru Deshpande is a renowned director, producer and distributor known for his work in the Kannada film industry. He is well known for the blockbuster Kannada hit movie Raja Huli starring KGF star Yash and Meghana Raj. It is slated to be released next year.

Speaking about the same, Kaushik Izardar says, "The anthology film Pentagon was ideated and put together during the 2020 lockdown. The theme of the movie is based on death and its consequences and all stories are connected to a book. The stories are in different genres including the theme." The film is produced by Guru Deshpande under Guru Deshpande Production and co-produced by KAANS Production and Entertainment Studio helmed by Kaushik Izardar.

Popular composer Manikanth Kadri has been roped in to direct the music, while Venkatesh UDV will take on the editing responsibilities. Pentagon boasts of eight different cinematographers - Kiran Hampapur, Guruprasad MG, Pavan S Vasistha, R Keshavamurthy, S Shyam Prasad, Abhishek A, Kyathe Gowda SM, and Vamshi Krishna. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

