PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 20:57 IST
FIEO, Shiprocket sign pact to support MSME exporters * Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has inked an initial pact with Shiprocket to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) exporters in the country, according to a release on Tuesday.

The tech-enabled platform has previously integrated with many firms and apps, allowing Indian Business Portal BP sellers and FIEO members to ship products sold on various marketplaces easily through their B2C orders to more than over 220-plus countries, it said.

FIEO member exporters will be able to choose premium economy and express options under the platform panel, it said. *** Celebi India to provide complete ground handling support at Chennai Airport * Ground handling firm Celebi India on Tuesday said it provides complete ground handling support to scheduled and non-scheduled airlines at domestic and international terminals of Chennai Airport.

Chennai is the ninth airport for the company after Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Cochin, Goa and Kannur, where it will be providing its ground handling services, the company said.

The company will be investing USD 8 million to commence its services at Chennai airport.

