Dravidian model govt not needed in Puducherry, says Lt Governor

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-12-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 21:41 IST
Dravidian model govt not needed in Puducherry, says Lt Governor
Joining issue with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said the territorial government was functioning in full cohesion and there was no need for any Dravidian model government in the Union Territory. When her attention was drawn to the statement by Stalin during his visit to the union territory on Monday that ''Puducherry too needs a Dravidian model government,'' the Lt Governor said she would be happy if the Tamil Nadu government earmarked the land sought by the territorial administration for the expansion of the airport here.

''I would be happy if the Tamil Nadu government first earmarked 300 acre site sought by the territorial government for expansion of the airport here as there was no need for the Dravidian model government here. There is already a fully cohesive administration here,'' she told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

She said if Stalin was ''really interested in Puducherry, the Tamil Nadu government should provide the 300 acre site sought repeatedly by the Puducherry government for expansion of its airport.'' Soundararajan said she had personally made the plea for the land during her meeting with Stalin and also at the South Zone council meeting of Chief Ministers on the subject. ''Let the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister first earmark the land for the airport as it was immediate requirement of Puducherry,'' she added.

The territorial government had been urging the neighbouring state to allocate site in its limits as the airport is situated close to the Tamil Nadu border.

Hitting out at the criticism by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister that his Puducherry counterpart N Rangasamy was functioning like a 'puppet' meekly submitting before the Lt Governor, she said ''there is cohesive administration with all functionaries putting in work to ameliorate the lot of the people.'' PTI COR SS SS

