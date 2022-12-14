Six people dead, 21 injured as bus falls into ditch in UP
Six people, including a one-year-old boy, died and 21 were injured when a bus fell into a roadside ditch on the Lucknow-Agra expressway in the Nagla Khangar area here on Wednesday morning, police said.A passenger bus heading to Raebareli from Ludhiana met with an accident on Wednesday morning.
''A passenger bus heading to Raebareli from Ludhiana met with an accident on Wednesday morning. A team of local police was rushed to the spot to undertake rescue work,'' Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ranvijay Singh said.
''Six passengers of the bus, including a woman and a child, were killed in the accident. Around 21 others sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment,'' he added.
Four of the deceased were identified as Reena (22), her one-year-old son Ayansh, and Rajesh (25) of Fatehpur district and Sant Lal (70) of Kaushambi district, the police said.
The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and the identities of the other two deceased are being ascertained, he added.
