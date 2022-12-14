Cambridge-based deep-tech start-up launches upcopy.ai writing assistant to make content writers' lives easy

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI/SRV): Citispotter, a Cambridge-based deep tech start-up, developed this AI writing assistant keeping the needs of millions of content creators in mind. Marketers, business professionals, customer executives, sales reps, educators, students, and non-native English speakers are among those who utilize the solution to reach out to their audiences via various ways such as text, social postings, blogs, articles, press releases, or emails.

Its powerful AI engine has been trained on millions of data points to go beyond the usual grammar, spelling, and clarity checks. It combines cutting-edge capabilities to analyze emotions, tone, and readability to assist users in generating better content that is clear, error-free, and engaging. Current proofreading solutions are limited to correcting grammar and spelling errors; however, to produce impactful and engaging content, a writer must analyze the text at a deeper level to incorporate the right emotion and tone, ensure easy reading, check for clarity, and use effective style.

A simple and affordable writing tool is what the company wishes to offer to everyone. For this, they have created a complete solution that meets the writing requirements of content authors, gathering all crucial features in one platform and making it available to users globally. Citispotter has been supported by the University of Cambridge (UK), Essex University (UK), and Cranfield University during the development of their AI-powered writing platform upcopy.ai. They are currently incubated at Accelerate Cambridge, Entrepreneurship Centre, Judge Business School, University of Cambridge (UK).

Before releasing the platform to the public, it was tested with a group of content writers, students, and non-native English speakers. As shown among tool users, using the tool regularly enhances users' writing talents with time. Some of the testimonies include the following:

"I run a course for video game development for 60K students from all over the world who are non-native English speakers. It is a solution that helps my students to check not just grammar but to see the tone of voice and emotions to see how they are embedded in the written text such as their essays as a part of their studies." (Dr Jan Storgards, CEO, Cambridge Gamechanger Ltd (UK) "Upcopy.ai platform is invaluable, and the team is executing it with great efficiency, innovation, and effectiveness." (Alpesh Patel OBE, DEALMAKER, Global Entrepreneur Programme, Department for International Trade UK)

"I used this writing tool to analyze the post before sharing. It is a handy tool to use to get a second opinion on your content before posting" (Philip Marais, Start-up Program Leader, OVH Cloud, Northern Europe) Upcopy.ai aims to help millions of content creators write better. In the coming months, they will soon roll out new features such as a paraphraser, plagiarism checker, synonyms, dictionary, and a browser plugin to enable users to utilize their platform anywhere on the internet.

The platform is currently providing a 14-days free trial. Content writers can sign up by visiting upcopy.ai or email to contact@upcopy.ai

