India hosts first G20 finance and central bank deputies meet in Bengaluru

The First G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting, under the Indian Presidency, was held in Bengaluru on Tuesday-Wednesday. The two-day meeting was held under the co-chairship of Secretary, of Economic Affairs, Ajay Seth, and Deputy Governor, of Reserve Bank of India, Michael Patra.

According to an official statement by G20 India, the meeting saw an enthusiastic gathering of over 160 foreign delegates including Deputies from G20 member countries, invitee countries, and International Organisations. This meeting marked the beginning of the G20 Finance Track under the Indian Presidency.

Over the course of two days, seven discussion sessions and two side events were organized. The delegates were also given a glimpse of the traditional as well as the contemporary culture of Karnataka through a vivid display of different art forms, the statement said. The agenda of this meeting was crafted keeping in view the vision given by PM Narendra Modi and Indian Presidency's G20 theme.

The meeting was conducted with the aim of seeking the views of G20 members on India's G20 Finance Track priorities for 2023 across various workstreams. Besides, a side event on 'Strengthening MDBs to Address Shared Global Challenges of the 21st century was held on the sidelines of the Deputies' meeting.

This event, moderated by Suman Bery, VC NITI, focused on discussing how MDBs can help countries in addressing transboundary challenges. US Finance Deputy, Andy Baukol and Saudi Arabia's Finance Deputy, Ryadh Alkharief along with Director-General of ADB, Tomoyuki Kimura, and Prof. Devesh Kapur of John Hopkins University participated as panelists and shared their views on the topic, the statement said. Another side event on 'Role of Central Banks in Managing Climate Risk and in Green Financing' was also held.

The physical presence of most G20 delegations, invitees, and international organizations in Bengaluru demonstrated the global commitment to supporting India's G20 Presidency, particularly amidst the challenging global economic environment, it said. During the first session on the global economy and Framework Working Group priorities, G20 members discussed global economic challenges, including global inflation, food, and energy insecurity, and the macroeconomic implications of climate change.

In the session on International Financial Architecture, delegates deliberated on various issues, including strengthening Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), and exchanged views on work to be undertaken in 2023 on key topics including global debt distress, capital flows, and global financial safety net. In the infrastructure session, discussions took place on India's priorities for the Infrastructure Working Group 2023 including "Financing Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable".

On Sustainable Finance issues, members exchanged views on financing for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including climate action to facilitate the development of a sustainable and resilient global economy. Substantive discussions were held during the session on International Taxation on the priority areas for 2023, including monitoring the progress of the Two-Pillar Tax Package being developed under the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework, enhancing tax transparency and multilateral capacity building on taxation.

In the session on Global Health, the G20 Deputies discussed strengthening the coordination arrangement between the Finance and Health Ministries for Pandemic Prevention Preparedness and Response (PPR), including expanding the voice of Low-Income Countries by inviting key Regional Organizations to the discussions. Financial Sector and Financial Inclusion issues were taken up in the last session of the meeting. The discussions focused on financial sector developments and approaches to advancing Financial Inclusion through a people-centric vision. Delegates also exchanged views on priorities for appropriate financial regulations and ensuring financial stability through a common approach.

Overall, the meeting saw broad support for the proposed priorities of India's G20 Finance Track agenda for 2023. Further development of agenda items during the course of the Indian G20 Presidency will be enriched with the views presented by the Finance and Central Bank Deputies representing a wide range of perspectives. These discussions will pave the way for the First G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting which will be held from 23-25 February in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

For the record, India assumed G20 Presidency on December 1 from Indonesia. (ANI)

