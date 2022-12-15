Left Menu

Railways bag nine awards for energy conservation

Indian Railways has won nine National Energy Conservation Awards for the year 2022, with the South Central Railways bagging the first and second prize in railway stations category.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 09:44 IST
Railways bag nine awards for energy conservation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railways has won nine National Energy Conservation Awards for the year 2022, with the South Central Railways bagging the first and second prize in railway stations category. These awards were given for the best energy management practices and presented by President Droupadi Murmu at a function held by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency under the aegis of Ministry of Power on Wednesday.

The first prize was awarded for Kacheguda station (Telangana) and the second to Guntakal railway station (Andhra Pradesh) for energy conservation measures in railway stations category, a statement from the Ministry said on Thursday. Certificate of merit was awarded to the Kanpur Central Railway Station (NCR), Rajahmudry Railway Station (SCR) and Tenali Railway station (SCR) under this category.

Under the buildings category, Ajmer Workshop of North Western Railway was awarded the first prize. Certificate of merit was awarded to railway hospital Guntakal (SCR), Electric Traction Training Centre, Vijayawada (SCR) and Divisional Railway Hospital, Pratapnagar (WR).

''Railways have been consistently implementing various energy conservation measures like energy efficient LED lighting and other measures over the years,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022