Russia concerned by blocking of route from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-12-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 14:38 IST
Russia expressed concern on Thursday over the blocking of the Lachin Corridor which links Armenia to the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The route is the only land connection across Azerbaijani territory between Armenia and the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of blocking it, which Baku denies.
At a briefing in Moscow on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia hopes the corridor will be unblocked soon.
