Russia concerned by blocking of route from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-12-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 14:38 IST
Maria Zakharova Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia expressed concern on Thursday over the blocking of the Lachin Corridor which links Armenia to the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The route is the only land connection across Azerbaijani territory between Armenia and the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of blocking it, which Baku denies.

At a briefing in Moscow on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia hopes the corridor will be unblocked soon.

