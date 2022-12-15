Russia concerned by blocking of route from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia expressed concern on Thursday over the blocking of the Lachin Corridor which links Armenia to the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The route is the only land connection across Azerbaijani territory between Armenia and the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of blocking it, which Baku denies.

At a briefing in Moscow on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia hopes the corridor will be unblocked soon.

