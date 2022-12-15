Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-12-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 15:09 IST
TIMELINE-December in Britain: A month of strikes
Britain faces disruption from widespread industrial action this month as many workers struggling with a cost of living crisis seek pay rises that better reflect double-digit levels of inflation. Strikes are due to take place on almost every day for the rest of the month, across a range of sectors:

DEC. 15 - Nurses

- Postal workers DEC. 16

- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union - TSSA union rail workers at Avanti West Coast

- Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport - National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

- London bus workers employed by Abellio DEC. 17

- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union, as well as thousands of rail workers from the TSSA union - Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport

- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England - London bus workers employed by Abellio

DEC. 18 - Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport

DEC. 20 - Nurses

DEC. 21 - Ambulance workers

DEC. 22 - Security staff at international rail service Eurostar

- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England DEC. 23

- Postal workers - Security staff at international rail service Eurostar

- Border Force workers at major airports - National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

DEC. 24 - More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union

- Postal workers - Border Force workers at major airports

- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England DEC. 25

- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union - Border Force workers at major airports

- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England DEC. 26

- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union - Border Force workers at major airports

DEC. 27 - More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union

DEC. 28 - Ambulance workers

- Border Force workers at major airports - TSSA union rail workers at Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains

DEC. 29 - Border Force workers at major airports

- Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport - TSSA union rail workers at Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains

DEC. 30 - Border Force workers at major airports

- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England - Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport

DEC. 31 - Border Force workers at major airports

- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England - Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport

