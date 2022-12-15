Left Menu

Customs seize gold worth Rs 2 crore at Jaipur airport, 2 held

Gold worth over Rs 2 crore was seized from two passengers who arrived by different flights at the Jaipur International Airport, the customs department said on Thursday.According to an official, 3.497 kg of gold was recovered from one passenger who reached Jaipur from Dubai on Wednesday night. The passenger is being questioned.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-12-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 18:27 IST
According to an official, 3.497 kg of gold was recovered from one passenger who reached Jaipur from Dubai on Wednesday night.

According to an official, 3.497 kg of gold was recovered from one passenger who reached Jaipur from Dubai on Wednesday night. The market value of this recovered gold has been estimated at Rs 1.95 crore. The passenger, who brought the gold hidden inside a speaker, has been arrested and is being interrogated, the official said.

Meanwhile, 254 grams of gold, hidden inside the shoes of a passenger who reached Jaipur from Dubai, was recovered on Thursday, the official said The market value of the recovered gold has been estimated at Rs 14.19 lakh. The passenger is being questioned.

