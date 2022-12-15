FTSE 100 slides after BoE hikes interest rates

UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 traded in negative territory on Thursday after the Bank of England raised key rates by 50 basis points in a split vote as the central bank attempts to bring sky-high inflation back towards its target.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 recouped some losses following the BOE statement to trade down 0.4%, with a 0.9% slide in the pound. As expected, the BoE raised its key interest rate to 3.5% from 3%, its ninth consecutive rate hike. The rate-setting committee voted 6-3 in favour of the move, and said "further increases in bank rate" may be required to tackle what it fears may be persistent inflation pressure.

Data released this week showed consumer price inflation eased slightly in November from a 41-year high seen in the prior month. "It's not really the story of rate hikes being materially different in the UK. The perception of where the bank rate gets to is similar to where it was. In that regard, there is no material kind of impact on equities," said Vivek Paul, UK chief investment strategist at BlackRock Investment Institute.

"The bigger question - are current prices fully reflecting the damage that we're likely to see on account of there being a recession that is on the horizon." Global markets sagged after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would continue raising interest rates, rekindling fears that tighter policy could trigger a recession.

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 reclaimed some lost ground and was down 0.3%, while rate-sensitive banks slipped 1.3%, tracking a drop in gilt yields. Shares of HSBC dropped 1.5% after a few Hong Kong-based investors sought support for a resolution at the lender's 2023 annual meeting to restore its pre-pandemic dividend and spin off assets.

Currys lost 4.8% after the electrical retailer cut its annual profit outlook, weighed down by international markets as higher costs force customers to cut down on spending.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)