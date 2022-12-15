German 2-year bond yield hits 14-year high after ECB

Euro zone bond yields jumped on Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) delivered a widely expected 50 basis point rate hike and pledged further tightening to fight inflation.

The ECB signalled that borrowing costs would remain restrictive

- economic parlance for financing conditions that curb growth - for a long time. "The ECB statement made clear that there is still a long way to go in terms of monetary tightening," said Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income specialist at Allianz Global Investors.

"The upward revision of 2023 inflation forecasts to 6.3% and the statement about a recession which will be 'short-lived and shallow' triggered the bond selloff." The ECB sees average inflation reaching 8.4% in 2022 before decreasing to 6.3% in 2023.

The yield on Germany's 10-year government bond rose 15 bps to 2.087%, its highest level since Nov 2018. Yields move inversely to prices. The two-year yield, which is most sensitive to interest rate expectations, was up 23.5 bps at 2.364%, its highest since Dec 2008.

Germany's announcement that it would issue a record amount of debt in 2023 to fund an energy support package also put upward pressure on yields, analysts said. Italy's 10-year yield was up 27 bps at 4.12%, its highest since Nov 2015. That pushed the gap between Germany and Italy's 10-year yields to 202 bps.

Forwards now price ECB policy rates to peak at around 3% next summer, up from 2.8% before the ECB statement. According to forwards con ECB euro short-term rates (ESTR), policy rates will peak next summer at around 3%, from 2.8% before the ECB statement.

The Fed on Wednesday raised its main interest rate by 50 bps to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, marking a slowdown after four consecutive 75 bp increases. Yet Fed officials predicted that they expect to raise rates to around 5.1% in 2023, higher than the 4.6% peak envisaged in September.

A slowdown in U.S. and euro zone inflation has raised hopes that central banks will stop or pause raising interest rates in early 2023. Analysts expect the spread between U.S. and German 10-year yields to tighten further as the Fed is closer than the ECB to the end of its monetary tightening cycle.

The U.S.-German yield spread tightened 15 bps on Thursday to 139 bps. The Bank of England also raised its key interest rate, by an expected 50 bps to 3.5%, on Thursday.

