Left Menu

Gammon India extends CEO Desai's term till March 31

Gammon India on Thursday said that its board has approved the extension of the tenure of the companys Chief Executive Officer CEO Ajit Balubhai Desai till March 31 next year.Prior to the boards approval, Desais term as CEO was to end on December 16.The board of directors of the company...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 21:38 IST
Gammon India extends CEO Desai's term till March 31
  • Country:
  • India

Gammon India on Thursday said that its board has approved the extension of the tenure of the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ajit Balubhai Desai till March 31 next year.

Prior to the board's approval, Desai's term as CEO was to end on December 16.

''The board of directors of the company... approved the extension of tenure of Ajit Balubhai Desai as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company up to 31st March, 2023 effective from December 17, 2022,'' Gammon India said in a filing to BSE The board, based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, proposed the extension of tenure of Desai.

Desai graduated in 1978 in civil engineering from VJTI, Mumbai. He joined the company in 1979 and since then has handled several major projects. He has over 43 years of experience in the construction industry, specifically in handling projects related to various sectors such as roads, ports, power, urban infrastructure, and industrial and residential construction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
4
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022