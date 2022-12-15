Left Menu

TIMELINE-December in Britain: A month of strikes

16 - More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union - TSSA union rail workers at Avanti West Coast - National Highways traffic officers in parts of England - London bus workers employed by Abellio - A planned strike by ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport has been suspended.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 22:34 IST
TIMELINE-December in Britain: A month of strikes

Britain faces disruption from widespread industrial action this month as many workers struggling with a cost of living crisis seek pay rises that better reflect double-digit levels of inflation.

Strikes are due to take place on almost every day for the rest of the month, across a range of sectors: DEC. 15

- Nurses - Postal workers

DEC. 16 - More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union

- TSSA union rail workers at Avanti West Coast - National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

- London bus workers employed by Abellio - A planned strike by ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport has been

suspended. DEC. 17

- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union, as well as thousands of rail workers from the TSSA union - National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

- London bus workers employed by Abellio - A planned strike by ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport has been

suspended. DEC. 18

- A planned strike by ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport has been suspended.

DEC. 20 - Nurses

DEC. 21 - Ambulance workers

DEC. 22 - Security staff at international rail service Eurostar

- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England DEC. 23

- Postal workers - Security staff at international rail service Eurostar

- Border Force workers at major airports - National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

DEC. 24 - More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union

- Postal workers - Border Force workers at major airports

- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England DEC. 25

- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union - Border Force workers at major airports

- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England DEC. 26

- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union - Border Force workers at major airports

DEC. 27 - More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union

DEC. 28 - Ambulance workers

- Border Force workers at major airports - TSSA union rail workers at Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains

DEC. 29 - Border Force workers at major airports

- Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport - TSSA union rail workers at Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains

DEC. 30 - Border Force workers at major airports

- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England - Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport

DEC. 31 - Border Force workers at major airports

- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England - Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport

(Compiled by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
4
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022