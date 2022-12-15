TIMELINE-December in Britain: A month of strikes
Britain faces disruption from widespread industrial action this month as many workers struggling with a cost of living crisis seek pay rises that better reflect double-digit levels of inflation.
Strikes are due to take place on almost every day for the rest of the month, across a range of sectors: DEC. 15
- Nurses - Postal workers
DEC. 16 - More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union
- TSSA union rail workers at Avanti West Coast - National Highways traffic officers in parts of England
- London bus workers employed by Abellio - A planned strike by ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport has been
suspended. DEC. 17
- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union, as well as thousands of rail workers from the TSSA union - National Highways traffic officers in parts of England
- London bus workers employed by Abellio - A planned strike by ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport has been
suspended. DEC. 18
- A planned strike by ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport has been suspended.
DEC. 20 - Nurses
DEC. 21 - Ambulance workers
DEC. 22 - Security staff at international rail service Eurostar
- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England DEC. 23
- Postal workers - Security staff at international rail service Eurostar
- Border Force workers at major airports - National Highways traffic officers in parts of England
DEC. 24 - More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union
- Postal workers - Border Force workers at major airports
- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England DEC. 25
- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union - Border Force workers at major airports
- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England DEC. 26
- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union - Border Force workers at major airports
DEC. 27 - More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union
DEC. 28 - Ambulance workers
- Border Force workers at major airports - TSSA union rail workers at Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains
DEC. 29 - Border Force workers at major airports
- Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport - TSSA union rail workers at Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains
DEC. 30 - Border Force workers at major airports
- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England - Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport
DEC. 31 - Border Force workers at major airports
- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England - Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport
(Compiled by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alex Richardson)
