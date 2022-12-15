Left Menu

Swedish firms show interest to invest in Noida Film City project among others

Swedish companies have shown interest to invest in Uttar Pradesh in areas like the Noida film city project, retail, tourism, and waste management.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 22:39 IST
Swedish firms show interest to invest in Noida Film City project among others
Visuals from Stockholm Investment Roadshow ahead of Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023. Image Credit: ANI
Swedish companies have shown interest to invest in Uttar Pradesh in areas like the Noida film city projects, retail, tourism, and waste management. With Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath making investment easier in Uttar Pradesh, investors around the world are eager to take advantage of this opportunity. Uttar Pradesh governing is holding roadshows and one-to-one business meetings in different countries and also succeeding in its attempt to woo big foreign investors to the state.

"Swedish companies are ready to invest in Uttar Pradesh in areas like film city, retail, tourism, waste management," a statement by Uttar Pradesh government said on Thursday while divulging any particular names of the firms. At the Stockholm Investment Roadshow that was held on Wednesday, the business community from Sweden selected Uttar Pradesh as its investment destination in India and has expressed interest in investments worth Rs 15,000 crore in the state, another statement said today.

A delegation led by UP industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta and public works development minister Jitin Prasada invited Swedish business houses to UP Global Investors Summit 2023. Uttar Pradesh is set to organize the summit in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, 2023.

Investment opportunities in sectors including defense, textile and garments, food processing, automobiles and EVs (electric vehicles), renewable energy, waste and water management, and transportation were discussed in various B2G & G2G meetings held during the roadshow at Stockholm. Separately, in Vancouver, Canada, a delegation from Uttar Pradesh led by Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh has received several investment proposals.

The delegation signed 6 Investment Proposals (MoUs) with the business community here with a total cost of Rs 1,200 crore, the statement said. These investment proposals are related to IT parks, manufacturing units of aluminum and kitchen supplies, and hotels. Further, another delegation led by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and former minister Siddharth Nath Singh met several big business leaders in the US.

The state of Uttar Pradesh also held roadshows and business meetings in Singapore, Argentina, and Japan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

