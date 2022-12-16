Left Menu

Traffic at Panama Canal locks temporarily suspended after fire breaks out

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 00:25 IST
Vessel traffic at the Panama Canal's Miraflores locks was temporarily suspended due to a fire, the canal's administration said in a statement on Thursday.

There were no injuries reported, according to the statement. The Panama Canal has three sets of locks and only small boats transit through the Miraflores locks, according to data from the canal's administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

