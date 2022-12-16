Left Menu

Two boys die after falling from train in Thrissur district

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 16-12-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 14:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two boys died after falling off a train at Koratty Railway station in Thrissur district of Kerala in the wee hours of Friday morning, police said.

According to police, the boys -- both aged 17 years -- died while they were trying to de-board from the running train which probably had no stop there.

''They were returning from Ernakulam. We are yet to identify the train,'' an officer from Koratty police station said.

The deaths came to light when a locomotive pilot of another train passing through the station saw the bodies and informed the station master at Chalakudy, the officer said.

Thereafter, police were informed, he said, adding that there were no witnesses to the incident.

According to an initial assessment, the cause of death appears to be the head injuries suffered by them when they fell onto the platform, the officer said.

''It appears to be a case of accidental death,'' he said.

He said the inquest proceedings were over and the next step would be the post- mortem.

Both boys, who hailed from Kottapuram area of the district, used to travel to Ernakulam periodically and were also known for using drugs, he said.

