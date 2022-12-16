Left Menu

UK Amazon workers at Coventry warehouse vote for strike action - union

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-12-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 22:39 IST
UK Amazon workers at Coventry warehouse vote for strike action - union
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Hundreds of Amazon workers at a warehouse in Coventry, central England, have voted to walk out in the new year in a dispute over pay, the union representing the staff said on Friday.

"Amazon workers in Coventry have made history - they will be the first ever in the UK to take part in a formal strike," GMB Senior Organiser Amanda Gearing said in a statement. The GMB union said more than 98% of workers voted in favour of strikes on a turnout of over 63%, adding that industrial action would likely take place in the new year.

Britain is facing an unprecedented number of strikes across several sectors,

including ambulance, transport, nurses and health workers, as workers struggling with surging inflation demand better pay and conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022