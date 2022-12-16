UK Amazon workers at Coventry warehouse vote for strike action - union

Hundreds of Amazon workers at a warehouse in Coventry, central England, have voted to walk out in the new year in a dispute over pay, the union representing the staff said on Friday.

"Amazon workers in Coventry have made history - they will be the first ever in the UK to take part in a formal strike," GMB Senior Organiser Amanda Gearing said in a statement. The GMB union said more than 98% of workers voted in favour of strikes on a turnout of over 63%, adding that industrial action would likely take place in the new year.

Britain is facing an unprecedented number of strikes across several sectors,

including ambulance, transport, nurses and health workers, as workers struggling with surging inflation demand better pay and conditions.

