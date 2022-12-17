Ailing man given oxygen support on train in MP while being ferried from Chhattisgarh to Delhi hospital

Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-12-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 16:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 40-year-old man being rushed to a hospital in Delhi from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur was provided an oxygen cylinder in time at Bhopal station in Madhya Pradesh after his oxygen levels dropped precariously enroute.

Kadar Yadav's oxygen saturation reading was 80-85 per cent, which calls for immediate medical help amid a threat of hypoxia, when the Bilaspur-New Delhi Rajdhani Express was passing through MP in the intervening night of December 15-16, Dheeraj Kumar, the male nurse accompanying him, told PTI.

''Yadav was being taken to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi from Raipur after surgery for brain haemorrhage. Looking at his condition due to the drop in oxygen levels, I contacted railway officials for help,'' Kumar said.

Abhishek Makwaney, vice chairman of COVID Patient Help Desk (CPHD) , told PTI railway officials called his NGO at 1:25am on December 16 seeking an oxygen cylinder.

''After much running, we arranged it from Chirayu Hospital and rushed it to Bhopal station at around 4am just before the Rajdhani Express arrived. The patient was given oxygen as well as other medical help and the train left for its destination at 4:30am,'' he said.

Yadav is admitted in RML Hospital and his condition has improved, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

