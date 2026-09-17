Tension Lingers as Joshi Holds Slim Lead at Nava Raipur Open 2026

Khalin Joshi, a 34-year-old golfer from Bengaluru, clung to a narrow one-shot lead following the third round of the inaugural Rs 1 crore SECL Nava Raipur Open 2026, held at the Fairway Golf & Lake Resort in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Joshi shot a one-under 33, bringing his total to a 10-under 92, as per a press release. Starting with a two-stroke cushion, he managed two birdies against one bogey—the first in his tournament so far.

The tournament, part of the DP World PGTI, saw a scaled-down nine-hole round format due to heavy rains rendering the course unplayable for full rounds. Chandigarh’s Angad Cheema emerged as Joshi's nearest rival, climbing from 13th to second with a flawless four-under 30 round, holding a nine-under 93 overall. Meanwhile, a strong field with several contenders, including Delhi’s Pritish Singh Karayat and six others, sits just two shots behind at eight-under 94.

Play was briefly halted due to rain and lightning; however, Joshi bounced back with birdies on holes 12 and 13 after a bogey on the 11th. Reflecting on the day's performance, Joshi expressed dissatisfaction with his game but remained optimistic about the final round, anticipating a riveting showdown with Cheema, his friend and former teammate.