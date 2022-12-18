Left Menu

PTI | Farrukhabad | Updated: 18-12-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 12:17 IST
UP: 2 persons riding scooty die after being hit by vehicle
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons lost their lives after they were hit by an unknown vehicle in the Mohammadabad area here, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the accident took place on Saturday late evening, when Gajendra (36) and Munendra were returning on a scooty from a hotel. The incident occurred on the Etawah-Bareilly highway.

Police said that both persons died on the spot.

