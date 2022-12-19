Left Menu

Traffic movement is likely to be affected in parts of central Delhi on Monday due to the Kisan Garjana rally at the Ramleela Ground here, police said.

Updated: 19-12-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 09:30 IST
RSS farmer body's protest: Traffic likely to be affected in parts of central Delhi
Traffic movement is likely to be affected in parts of central Delhi on Monday due to the 'Kisan Garjana' rally at the Ramleela Ground here, police said. The rally is being organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), from 11 am to 6 pm to seek various relief measures to improve the condition of farmers. According to an advisory by the Delhi Police, around 50,000 to 55,000 people are likely to arrive at the ground in 700 to 800 buses, and 3,500 to 4,000 private vehicles.

The diversion points are Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate, Chaman Lal Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, roundabout Kamala Market to Hamdard Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg and Paharganj Chowk, it said. According to the advisory, traffic restrictions, regulations or diversion may be imposed on Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk).

As commuters going to New Delhi, Old Delhi, and Nizamuddin Railway Stations and Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) could encounter delays, they should plan their travel accordingly, the advisory said.

