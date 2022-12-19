Left Menu

Unattended bag found in Delhi's Paschim Vihar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 12:15 IST
Unattended bag found in Delhi's Paschim Vihar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An unattended bag was found near a hotel in Delhi's Paschim Vihar on Monday following which, a bomb disposal squad team was rushed to the spot, officials said.

A digital lock, which is used to lock containers, was found near the bag on the roadside, but there were no explosives inside, they said.

A call was received at 9.04 am about an unattended bag lying on the road near Radisson Blu Hotel in Pashchim Vihar, an officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

