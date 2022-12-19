Man injured in accidental firing in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

A car repair shop worker suffered bullet injuries after a bank security guard's rifle accidentally went off here on Monday, police said.

The injured, identified as Pardeep Kumar (35), is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Tanda, they said.

The incident happened when the rifle of Parkash Singh, security guard of a Gramin Bank branch in Miani, went off after falling down from his shoulder, police said. Some pellets of the gun hit Kumar who was working in a nearby car repair shop, they said.

