U.S. safety board to probe Hawaiian Airlines flight hit by severe turbulence

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 21:30 IST
U.S. safety board to probe Hawaiian Airlines flight hit by severe turbulence
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Monday it will probe a Hawaiian Airlines flight struck by severe turbulence that resulted in three dozen passenger and crew injuries.

The flight departed Phoenix and was nearing Honolulu on Sunday when it was struck by severe turbulence, resulting in 11 series injuries, local media reported. The airline said on Twitter some passengers were transported to local hospitals and said it was conducting a thorough inspection of the Airbus A330 aircraft before returning it to service.

