Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. Congress set to include Boeing 737 MAX alerting extension in spending bill

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 01:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 01:55 IST
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. Congress set to include Boeing 737 MAX alerting extension in spending bill

U.S. lawmakers are set to add to a government spending bill an extension of a looming deadline imposing a new safety standard for modern cockpit alerts for two new versions of Boeing's best-selling 737 MAX aircraft, sources told Reuters.

The U.S. planemaker has been lobbying for months to convince lawmakers to waive the Dec. 27 deadline that affects its MAX 7 and MAX 10 airplanes that was imposed by Congress in 2020 after two fatal 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Lawmakers are also expected to require new safety enhancements for existing MAX aircraft proposed by Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
2
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
3
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global
4
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022