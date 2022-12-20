Left Menu

8 hurt as van rams into truck in UP due to dense fog

Eight people were injured when the van in which they were travelling hit a stationary truck here on Tuesday morning amid low visibility due to dense fog, police said.Four of the passengers sustained serious injuries in the accident that occurred near Kalli village under Misrikh police station area, they said.Due to dense fog and reduced visibility on road, the van rammed into the truck, which was parked on the roadside, from behind, the police said.Eight passengers were injured in the accident.

Eight passengers were injured in the accident. The van driver and three passengers sustained serious injuries. All injured were rushed to the community health centre (CHC), they said.

Four of the injured were referred to Lucknow for treatment as they were critically injured, said Dr Prakhar Srivastava at CHC Misrikh.

