Gurugram imposes two-day ban on unmanned aerial vehicles for Bharat Jodo Yatra

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 20-12-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 22:36 IST
The district authorities here have banned the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, including drones, on Thursday and Friday in view of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has already issued an order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The yatra, which completed its Rajasthan leg on Tuesday, will camp in Alwar and enter Haryana on Wednesday morning. The yatra in Haryana will have two phases.

Gurugram Police has also issued a traffic advisory for the two days. Commuters travelling to Sohna-Nuh-Palwal from Gurugram have been advised to turn left from Damdama and take the road from Daula village to Western Chowk Ballabhgarh Road via Silani Chowk Palwal Road to Nuh and Palwal. ''Rewari to Sohna-Rewari-Tauru via KMP go to Palwal and Pachgaon to Gurugram,'' according to the advisory. The yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh before entering Rajasthan on December 4.

