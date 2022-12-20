Won't allow app-based service at new Goa airport, say taxi unions

A leader of taxi operators' unions on Tuesday said they were opposed to app-based taxi service at the newly inaugurated Manohar International Airport (MIA) in Goa, and would make only four trips per day if it was introduced.

The airport would be receiving its first flight on January 5, 2023. The Greenfield Mopa Airport Taxi Association, Mopa Airport Local Taxi Association and Mopa Airport Taxi Association have come together and formed `Together for Mopa Airport' opposing app-based taxi service.

“We do not want app-based taxi service. We will not allow app-based service. If app-based taxi service is introduced, taxi operators from across Goa will come there,” a senior leader of Together for Mopa Airport told reporters after meeting State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte.

“Those who will come from other parts of Goa have the habit of working round-the-clock but we do not have such a habit. We will make only four trips,” one of the leaders said.

The Goa government has said it would be introducing app-based taxi service by taking all the stakeholders into confidence.

Together for Mopa Airport has threatened to stage a massive protest on January 2 if their demand is not met. Khaunte conceded their demand of giving priority to local taxi operators at the Airport, the union leaders said.

They would be meeting chief minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday, they added.

