Left Menu

5 students killed as school bus overturns in Manipur's Noney

Praying for the safety of everyone in the bus, Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted, sharing a video clip of the overturned bus.The injured students were being shifted to the state capital for treatment, officials said.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 21-12-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 15:11 IST
5 students killed as school bus overturns in Manipur's Noney
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five students were killed and over 20 others injured after a school bus overturned in Manipur's Noney district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident happened on Old Cachar Road near the Longsai area of the hill district, around 55 km from state capital Imphal, they said.

The students of Thambalnu Higher Secondary School went on an annual school study tour to Khoupum in Noney district in two buses. The bus in which the girl students were travelling overturned after the driver lost control of it, police said.

''Deeply saddened to hear about the accident of a bus carrying school children at the Old Cachar Road today. SDRF, Medical team and MLAs have rushed to the site to coordinate the rescue operation. Praying for the safety of everyone in the bus,'' Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted, sharing a video clip of the overturned bus.

The injured students were being shifted to the state capital for treatment, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022