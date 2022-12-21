Left Menu

Mumbai: Two injured as part of five-storey building collapses in Malad

Two people were injured after a portion of a 30-year-old five-storey residential building collapsed in suburban Malad early Wednesday morning, civic officials said.Bedroom-side slabs of the first and second floors of the ground-plus-five Anurag CHS located in Mehta Industrial Estate area collapsed around 6 am, said an official.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 19:04 IST
Mumbai: Two injured as part of five-storey building collapses in Malad
Two people were injured after a portion of a 30-year-old five-storey residential building collapsed in suburban Malad early Wednesday morning, civic officials said.

Bedroom-side slabs of the first and second floors of the ground-plus-five Anurag CHS located in Mehta Industrial Estate area collapsed around 6 am, said an official. The building was 30 years old and had developed cracks, another official said.

Four fire engines and one rescue van were rushed to the spot. The building was vacated for safety reasons after the incident.

Jatin Parekh (58) and Nrupa (50) who were injured in the incident were taken to a hospital and their condition was said to be stable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

