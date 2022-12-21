Left Menu

Work on temporary girders for elephant underpass at B line track completed

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 21-12-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 20:24 IST
The work for launching temporary girders for the elephant underpass at the location -- Km 505A/400-500 -- in the B Line track between Madukkarai and Ettimadai railway stations near here was successfully completed on Wednesday.

Two temporary girders were launched for the first underpass with nine hours of rail traffic being blocked from 7.30 am to 4.30 pm after which the trains chugged through the B line.

Four MEMU train services were cancelled and two train services partially cancelled to facilitate the girder launching, a railway release said.

The underpass that is coming up will be six metres in height and 18.3 metres in width.

The construction of the underpass, the first of its kind project being implemented in Southern Railway, was sanctioned by the Ministry of Railways at a cost of Rs.7.49 crore.

The facility is being provided for easy and safe passage of wild elephants, the release said.

