Left Menu

COVID-19: U'khand preparing to issue fresh SOP

The Uttarakhand government is preparing to issue a fresh standard operating procedure on COVID-19 based on the Centres guidelines following a sudden spurt in cases in the US, Japan, Korea, Brazil and China, Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said on Wednesday.The sudden spurt in positive cases in these countries has caused concern among Indian authorities.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 21-12-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 22:34 IST
COVID-19: U'khand preparing to issue fresh SOP
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government is preparing to issue a fresh standard operating procedure on COVID-19 based on the Centre's guidelines following a sudden spurt in cases in the US, Japan, Korea, Brazil and China, Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said on Wednesday.

The sudden spurt in positive cases in these countries has caused concern among Indian authorities. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has sent a circular to all states and Union Territories, emphasising on whole genome sequencing of positive cases to understand the virus' new variants.

''Though the Covid situation in the state is well within control, we are taking all precautions. We will issue a fresh Covid SOP (standard operating procedure) immediately after receiving the guidelines from the Centre,'' Rawat said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar array

(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar a...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022