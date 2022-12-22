Euro zone bonds take hit from hawkish rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields headed for their third straight week of increases on Thursday, extending the upward march kicked off by last week's European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. Adding to the upward impetus in yields, which move inversely to prices, was a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries after data showed the world's largest economy grew at a faster clip than initially thought in the third quarter, raising the chances of more sustained interest rate rises from the Federal Reserve.

The yield on Germany's 10-year government bond, which is seen as a benchmark for the euro zone, was last up 6 basis points (bps) at 2.355%, having risen by as much as 8 bps earlier in the day. The yield on Germany's 2-year Schatz jumped to its highest level since late 2008 earlier in the day at 2.594%. The 2-year yield, which is highly sensitive to ECB interest rate expectations, was last up 4 bps at 2.557%.

Bond yields moved in and out of the green in morning trading. Analysts said the volatility was a result of low trading volumes ahead of the Christmas holidays. "I don't put much weight on any of the moves we've seen in markets," said Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo.

The ECB surprised European investors last week by striking a more hawkish tone than expected as it raised its key interest rate by half a percentage point to 2%. It also signalled it was not yet close to being finished raising rates to tackle inflation, causing bond yields to surge as prices tumbled. Expectations of higher interest rates typically cause investors to demand higher returns on bonds.

"We have changed our call, we are now expecting that the ECB will add 50 bps in February, another 50 bps in March, and there is a risk skewed to the upside for another 25," said Emmanouil Karimalis, macro rates strategist at U.S. Italy's 10-year yield rose 3 bps to 4.453% on Thursday after falling 5 bps on Wednesday. That narrowed the gap between German and Italian 10-year yields to 209 bps, from a six-week peak of 222 bps earlier this week.

The Italian 10-year yield shot up 46 bps last week and has risen another 19 bps this week, as has the German 10-year yield, which rose 24 bps last week. Both remain below the highs reached in September and October, however, when investor nervousness about inflation and interest rate hikes peaked.

European governments are set to issue a wave of debt next year as they fund energy support packages and a recession hits, which analysts say has also weighed on euro zone bonds. However, many investors expect European yields to fall in the second half of the year as inflation cools and central banks stop hiking interest rates.

A surprise move by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to tweak its yield curve control policy on Tuesday has also added to pressure on global bonds. The BOJ will now allow the country's 10-year bond yield to move 50 bps on either side of its 0% target, wider than the previous 25-bp band. Analysts said the move has made Japanese debt more attractive.

With little European data on the economic calendar, investors are awaiting the release on Friday of U.S. personal consumption expenditure inflation data for hints about U.S. Federal Reserve policy. (Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Paul Simao)

