Left Menu

Woman killed, her husband injured as truck hits motorcycle in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-12-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 13:02 IST
Woman killed, her husband injured as truck hits motorcycle in UP
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old woman was killed and her husband seriously injured after a speedy truck hit their motorcycle here on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place near Vehelna check post under the civil line police station in the morning when the couple was going to Muzaffarnagar from Purbaliyan village, Station House Officer Ajay Sarotiya said.

The man, identified as Deen Mohammad, has been admitted to the district hospital, he said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

The deceased woman has been identified as Mahrunisha, the SHO said.

The truck driver escaped the scene of the accident, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022