Four killed after car rams into truck on highway in MP's Betul

PTI | Betul | Updated: 24-12-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 14:11 IST
Four persons were killed when their car rammed into a truck on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Bhopal-Nagpur Highway in Bhilai village, about 50 km from the district headquarters, around 12 am on Saturday, Multai police station in-charge Sunil Lata said.

Prima facie, it appears that the truck driver suddenly turned the vehicle to the left causing the car to ram into it, he said.

Two women were among three occupants who died on the spot, while the driver of the car died on the way to a hospital in Nagpur, he said.

Two men killed in the accident were railway employees, the official said, adding that a case has been registered and a manhunt has been launched for the absconding truck driver.

