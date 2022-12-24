SAD leader Harsimrat Badal seeks restoration of Amritsar-Nanded Sahib flight

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday urged Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to restore flights from Punjab to Maharashtra's Nanded Sahib, the last resting place of Guru Gobind Singh. She said the Amritsar-Nanded Sahib flight had not been restarted after the Covid pandemic.

In a letter, Harsimrat said restarting the Amritsar-Nanded Sahib flight would facilitate pilgrims who were unable to take other forms of transport to visit the holy Takht. The Bathinda MP said pilgrims were particularly keen to visit Nanded Sahib on the 'Parkash Purb' of the great Guru which fell on December 29.

Badal also urged the minister to rename Delhi International Airport Terminal-3 as Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur International Airport to commemorate the ultimate sacrifice of the Guru in protecting religious freedom during a time of tyranny. ''This sacrifice to protect religious freedom is unparalleled in history,'' she said. Since Guru Tegh Bahadur had been martyred at Chandani Chowk in Delhi, it would be a fitting tribute to him to name the international airport in his honour.

