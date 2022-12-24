Left Menu

SAD leader Harsimrat Badal seeks restoration of Amritsar-Nanded Sahib flight

The Bathinda MP said pilgrims were particularly keen to visit Nanded Sahib on the Parkash Purb of the great Guru which fell on December 29.Badal also urged the minister to rename Delhi International Airport Terminal-3 as Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur International Airport to commemorate the ultimate sacrifice of the Guru in protecting religious freedom during a time of tyranny.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-12-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 21:43 IST
SAD leader Harsimrat Badal seeks restoration of Amritsar-Nanded Sahib flight
Former union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday urged Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to restore flights from Punjab to Maharashtra's Nanded Sahib, the last resting place of Guru Gobind Singh. She said the Amritsar-Nanded Sahib flight had not been restarted after the Covid pandemic.

In a letter, Harsimrat said restarting the Amritsar-Nanded Sahib flight would facilitate pilgrims who were unable to take other forms of transport to visit the holy Takht. The Bathinda MP said pilgrims were particularly keen to visit Nanded Sahib on the 'Parkash Purb' of the great Guru which fell on December 29.

Badal also urged the minister to rename Delhi International Airport Terminal-3 as Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur International Airport to commemorate the ultimate sacrifice of the Guru in protecting religious freedom during a time of tyranny. ''This sacrifice to protect religious freedom is unparalleled in history,'' she said. Since Guru Tegh Bahadur had been martyred at Chandani Chowk in Delhi, it would be a fitting tribute to him to name the international airport in his honour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
3
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022