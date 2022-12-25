Left Menu

Two persons killed, five injured after bus overturns in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 25-12-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 11:22 IST
Two persons killed, five injured after bus overturns in Chhattisgarh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and five others injured after a bus in which they were travelling overturned in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, a senior police official said.

The accident took place near Bangapal village on a national highway when the private bus was heading to Bijapur from state capital Raipur, he said.

The total number of passengers travelling in the bus was not yet known.

The bus driver lost control over the wheels following which it overturned, the official said.

Two persons died on the spot, he said.

Five others were injured and shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Dantewada district, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022