Services not available between Shaheen Bagh-Botanical Garden metro stations: DMRC

Services are not available between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden metro stations on the Magenta Line due to a ''security reason,'' the DMRC said on Sunday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted to alert commuters. ''Magenta Line Update Services are not available between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden due to security reason. Normal services on all other lines,'' it tweeted around 2:50 pm.

Further details were awaited.

