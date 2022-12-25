Left Menu

4 killed in road accident in UP

Four people were killed after their car plunged into a large drain here on Sunday, police said.The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, they said. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police North Abhijit R Shankar, Prima facie, it appears that the accident occurred because the driver lost control of the car due to over speeding. The accident occurred at Neherpur village under the Sairpur police station limits, he said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-12-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 19:41 IST
4 killed in road accident in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were killed after their car plunged into a large drain here on Sunday, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, they said. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Abhijit R Shankar, ''Prima facie, it appears that the accident occurred because the driver lost control of the car due to over speeding.'' The accident occurred at Neherpur village under the Sairpur police station limits, he said. ''Four of the five passengers, identified as Nikhil Shukla, Ankit Srivastava, Sandeep and Rakesh Yadav, were declared dead at the hospital.

''The fifth passenger Satyam Pandey has been admitted in the hospital and his condition is stated to be stable,'' the officer added.

According to police, the deceased are natives of Lucknow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022