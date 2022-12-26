Left Menu

South Korea suspends flight departures upon military request - official

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 26-12-2022 12:57 IST
South Korea suspends flight departures upon military request - official
South Korea suspended flight departures from its Incheon and Gimpo airports on Monday following a request from the military, a transport ministry official said. The suspension began at 1:08 p.m. 0408 GMT) at Gimpo and at 1:22 p.m. at Incheon and lasted for about an hour before flight departures resumed at around 2:10 p.m., the ministry official told Reuters.

The official did not provide further details on the suspension.

