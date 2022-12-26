Left Menu

GPT Infraprojects arm bags Rs 123-crore order

According to the statement, the subsidiary will manufacture and supply 130,000 sets standard gauge pre-stressed railway concrete sleepers.

GPT Infraprojects (GPT) announced on Monday that its subsidiary --RMS GPT Ghana Limited -- has bagged an order valued at Rs 123 crore from RMS Concrete, Ghana. According to the statement, the subsidiary will manufacture and supply 130,000 set standard gauge pre-stressed railway concrete sleepers. The company also said this contract is in the name of the subsidiary in which GPT Infra's share is 60 per cent for which the subsidiary is setting up a factory in Ghana

GPT Infraprojects, the flagship company of GPT Group, is an infrastructure company basedout of Kolkata, according to a statement. GPT, incorporated in 1980, operates through two business divisions - infrastructure and sleepers. The company made inroads into the infrastructure segment in 2004 and is now an established railway-focused player. Currently, the company has orders worth about Rs 1,985 crore in hand, including a cumulative order inflow of Rs 639 crore in the current financial year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

