Left Menu

Services affected for over an hour on Pink Line section due to OHE issue

Normal services were restored on the Maujpur-Shiv Vihar section at 12.35 pm, he said.The DMRC had also tweeted to alert commuters earlier in the day.Slow movement of trains between Shiv Vihar and Maujpur-Babarpur stations on the Pink Line.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 17:25 IST
Services affected for over an hour on Pink Line section due to OHE issue
  • Country:
  • India

Services were affected for over an hour on a section of the Delhi Metro's Pink Line on Monday due to a disruption caused by a bird dropping an external wire on a live overhead equipment (OHE) line, officials said on Monday.

The 58-km-long Pink Line connects Majlis Park with Shiv Vihar.

''Train services between Maujpur and Shiv Vihar section of the Pink Line were affected on the down line (going towards Shiv Vihar) from 11.15 am to 12.35 pm today as one of the OHE wire parted due to scrap external wire dropped by bird on live OHE resulting in shorting of phase to earth,'' a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

He said the DMRC's OHE maintenance teams ''rushed to the site and undertook the repair work'' of this parted catenary wire (part of OHE), which was damaged and broken between the Jauhari Enclave and Shiv Vihar section.

During this period, single line services were maintained between Shiv Vihar to Maujpur through the up line as maintenance work of the damaged catenary wire was in progress in the affected section on the down line, the official said. Normal services were restored on the Maujpur-Shiv Vihar section at 12.35 pm, he said.

The DMRC had also tweeted to alert commuters earlier in the day.

''Slow movement of trains between Shiv Vihar and Maujpur-Babarpur stations on the Pink Line. Services are normal on the section i.e. between Maujpur-Babarpur and Majlis Park. Normal service on all other lines,'' the DMRC tweeted at 11:25 am. There was no impact on train services from Maujpur to Majlis Park during this period as Maujpur is a loop interchange section on the Pink Line, the official said, adding that regular announcements were also being made to inform the passengers about it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022