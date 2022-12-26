Nigerien military helicopter crashes at Niamey airport, killing three

A Nigerien military helicopter crashed landing at an airport in the capital Niamey on Monday, killing three people on board including an expatriate instructor, the defence ministry said.

The helicopter was returning from a routine training flight when it crashed on a military runway, the statement said. The wreckage burst into flames, blocking rescuers from reaching the crew. A comission of inquiry has been set up to determine the cause of the accident.

