Left Menu

No proposal before govt to lower threshold for generating e-invoice

The tweet came after media reports in some quarters said that though GST Council has recommended reducing the threshold for the generation of e-invoices to Rs 5 crore with effect from January 1, 2023, the government has yet to issue a notification on the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 21:06 IST
No proposal before govt to lower threshold for generating e-invoice
  • Country:
  • India

The CBIC on Monday said there is no proposal before the government to lower the threshold from January 1 for mandatory generation of e-invoices. Currently, businesses with a turnover of Rs 10 crore and above are required to generate an electronic invoice for all B2B transactions. ''There is no proposal before the Government, at present, to reduce this threshold limit to Rs 5 crore with effect from 01.01.2023, as no such recommendation has been made by GST Council as yet,'' the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) tweeted. The tweet came after media reports in some quarters said that though GST Council has recommended reducing the threshold for the generation of e-invoices to Rs 5 crore with effect from January 1, 2023, the government has yet to issue a notification on the matter. Under Goods and Services Tax (GST) law, e-invoicing for business-to-business (B2B) transactions was made mandatory for companies with a turnover of over Rs 500 crore from October 1, 2020, which was then extended to those with a turnover of over Rs 100 crore, effective January 1, 2021. From April 1, 2021, companies with turnover of over Rs 50 crore were generating B2B e-invoices, and the threshold was brought down to Rs 20 crore beginning April 1, 2022. From October 1, 2022, the level was further lowered to Rs 10 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022