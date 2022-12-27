Left Menu

Mumbai: Fire erupts in industrial estate in Andheri East

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 19:33 IST
Mumbai: Fire erupts in industrial estate in Andheri East
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in a ground-plus- two building in an industrial estate in Marol Naka area of suburban Andheri East on Tuesday evening, a civic official said.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured, he added.

The fire broke out in building number 5 at Mittal Industrial Estate on Andheri-Kurla road around 4.45 pm.

Eight fire engines and other vehicles were rushed to the spot and dousing operation is underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedented audio on Mars

Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedente...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022