Mumbai: Fire erupts in industrial estate in Andheri East

A fire erupted in a ground-plus- two building in an industrial estate in Marol Naka area of suburban Andheri East on Tuesday evening, a civic official said.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured, he added.

The fire broke out in building number 5 at Mittal Industrial Estate on Andheri-Kurla road around 4.45 pm.

Eight fire engines and other vehicles were rushed to the spot and dousing operation is underway, the official said.

