Left Menu

After opening in red, Indian stocks close session on steady note

After opening the session with minor losses, Indian stock indices settled largely steady on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 16:32 IST
After opening in red, Indian stocks close session on steady note
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After opening the session with minor losses, Indian stock indices settled largely steady on Wednesday. On Monday and Tuesday, the benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - traded in the green.

Sensex closed at 60,910.28, just 17.15 points lower, whereas Nifty closed at 18,122.50, just 9.80 points lower today. "Market wavered between gains and losses with investors taking their position around the flatline as mixed global cues troubled them to take a firm one-sided move. US stocks were weak as the trade deficit data suggested strength in the economy, raising concerns about the Fed's tightening stance," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

However, Nair said steps toward reopening the Chinese economy increased the prospects of demand recovery. In 2023, Nifty is expected to attain a level of 19,500, said Emkay Institutional Equities, in an outlook report.

"Barring any major change in the global macro-economic and geo-political set-up, Sensex (seen) at 64,500, indicating a 7-8 per cent increase from the current levels," it said. About RBI's monetary policy, the firm's outlook report said the central bank seems to not be "too restrictive" and is expected to follow the US Federal Reserve's moves. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022